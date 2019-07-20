Romelu Lukaku: Manchester United reject Inter Milan's £53.9m bid

Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Inter Milan and their new boss Antonio Conte

Manchester United have rejected a bid of £53.9m from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

The Serie A side, who made the bid two days ago, offered the money upfront with no add-ons included in the deal.

But it has been dismissed by United, who want in excess of the £79m they paid to sign Belgium international striker Lukaku from Everton two years ago if they are to allow the 26-year-old to leave Old Trafford.

1:06 Antonio Conte says Lukaku is an important player for Inter Milan to sign Antonio Conte says Lukaku is an important player for Inter Milan to sign

New Inter manager Antonio Conte confirmed his desire to sign Lukaku on Friday, saying: "You know very well that I like this player, also in the past when I was Chelsea's coach and I tried to bring him.

"But I repeat: today Lukaku is a player of United. I have great respect for United.

"I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement. We know which is our situation; we will see what happens."

United play Inter on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, but Lukaku will not be involved.

1:28 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he still hopes to build his Manchester United team around Paul Pogba, despite the France midfielder admitting he wants a 'new challenge' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he still hopes to build his Manchester United team around Paul Pogba, despite the France midfielder admitting he wants a 'new challenge'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 26-year-old is injured, meaning he is still yet to play for United during pre-season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.