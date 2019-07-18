Bayern Munich 1-2 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah's late strike secures victory

1:07 Watch the highlights as Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the International Champions Cup. Pictures: Premier Sports Watch the highlights as Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the International Champions Cup. Pictures: Premier Sports

Eddie Nketiah struck late to hand Arsenal a 2-1 victory against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their International Champions Cup opener in Los Angeles.

Bayern looked to be on course for a draw in LA after Robert Lewandowski's 71st-minute strike cancelled out Louis Poznanski's own goal (49).

But the Gunners snatched victory as substitute Nketiah netted in the 88th minute to hand Arsenal their second win of pre-season following their 3-0 win against Colorado Rapids on Tuesday.

How Arsenal stunned Bayern

Bayern created the first real chance of the game at Dignity Health Sports Park as David Alaba's cross picked out Thomas Muller, but the German forward was denied at close range by a superb stop from Bernd Leno.

Arsenal team news Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monral, Xhaka, Willock, Mkhitaryan, Ozilm Aubameyang, Lacazette.



Subs used: Martinez, Kolasinac, Nelson, Burton, Chambers, Saka, John-Jules, Nkeitah.

Niko Kovac's side then needed Manuel Neuer to keep the scores level as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sprung forward to set up Mesut Ozil, and the former Germany international saw his effort parried away by Neuer.

The Gunners took the lead minutes into the second-half when Poznanski, who had only just come on, diverted Aubameyang's cross into his own net.

Aubameyang's cross set up Arsenal's opener

Bayern were almost back on level terms just minutes later. Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry raced through on goal before a brilliant hand from Emiliano Martinez, who replaced Leno at half-time, stopped him from levelling the scores.

The equaliser did eventually come and Gnabry was involved once again as his cross found the head of Robert Lewandowksi, who made no mistake.

Arsenal wore their new away kit against Bayern in LA

With the game appeared to be heading for a draw Arsenal struck late on when Tyreece John-Jules exchanged passes with Calum Chambers before picking out Nketiah, who snatched a dramatic late winner.

What's next?

Arsenal's remaining pre-season fixtures...

July 20: Fiorentina - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

July 24: Real Madrid - FedEx Field, Washington DC

July 24: Barnet - The Hive

July 28: Lyon (Emirates Cup)

July 31: Angers - Stade Raymond Copa

August 4: Barcelona (Joan Gamper Trophy) - Nou Camp