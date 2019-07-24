Kitchee 1-6 Man City: Leroy Sane scores twice in pre-season friendly

Leroy Sane scores for Manchester City during their pre-season friendly against Kitchee

Leroy Sane scored twice as Manchester City eased to a 6-1 pre-season victory over Kitchee at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Sane struck before and after the break (40, 55) to further remind Pep Guardiola of his worth after Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac admitted the Germany international would be a "dream" signing.

David Silva opened the scoring in a one-sided contest with just 13 minutes on the clock, while Raheem Sterling netted shortly before the interval himself (43) during an impressive performance up front where he also recorded two assists.

Law Tsz-Chun hit a late consolation between strikes from City youngsters Nabil Touaizi (80) and Iker Pozo (88) but the gulf was striking throughout on a humid Hong Kong evening.

Raheem Sterling was on target in the pre-season friendly

How City swept aside Kitchee

With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus still off following their Copa America exertions, Sterling played a central forward role again and cracked an early effort against the bar before Kevin De Bruyne's 25-yard free-kick was pushed round the post.

Man City's line-up Starting XI: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Angelino, Gundogan, D Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, B Silva, Sterling.



Subs: Grimshaw, Danilo, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Nmecha, Foden, Touaizi, Pozo, Doyle, A Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Bernabe, Poveda, Diounko.

Relentless pressure soon yielded the opener and when Sterling found Silva in the area, the Spaniard produced a cool, dinked finish over Kitchee goalkeeper Guo Jianqiao.

Bernardo Silva spurned a series of chances to double City's lead but Sane did that with a powerful low drive and Sterling gave the Premier League champions a commanding half-time lead when he opened up to curl into the top corner.

Sane pounced after the break when De Bruyne's effort was parried and Touazi - one of a raft of substitutions - made it five with a fine strike from 18 yards.

A close-range finish five minutes from afforded some cheer to home fans - some of whom used the occasion for political protests - but City had the final word when Pozo reacted quickest to a Bernabe effort that was pushed into his path.

City boss Guardiola says Sane's future at the club is "not in our hands".

"He did a good game, especially in the second half. He is a guy who we appreciate, I like him a lot," he said. "I think he can be better. Two times, three times I said: we want him to stay.

"That's why he has an offer to extend his contract. It's not in our hands. The agreement is good and if he wants to leave, I'll be sad. Hopefully, he stays."

What's next?

Pep Guardiola's side will leave Hong Kong on Thursday, before playing the final match of their Asia Tour against Yokohama in Japan on Saturday, July 27. They then head home to prepare for a Community Shield showdown with Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, August 4 - and their Premier League opener at West Ham the following weekend.