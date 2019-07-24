Bayern Munich working hard for 'dream signing' Leroy Sane, says head coach Niko Kovac

Manchester City are keen to keep hold of Leroy Sane amid interest from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are "working very hard" to secure their "dream signing" Leroy Sane, according to head coach Niko Kovac.

Sky in Germany understands Bayern held positive discussions with Sane's representatives earlier this week over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

But Sky Sports News understands Manchester City have no interest in selling Sane and are yet to receive an official bid for the Germany winger.

Kovac told Sport Bild: "Our bosses have shown him a clear plan. We are very focused, Leroy knows what to expect here, and when a player with such capacity comes to FC Bayern, he knows his job.

"You can see that the transfer is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realise this transfer.

Sane has helped Manchester City win back-to-back Premier League titles

"We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that."

Sky Sports News understands Sane has not expressed a desire to leave this summer and City remain confident that he will agree a new contract despite failing to reach an agreement last season.

Niko Kovac wants to bring Sane to Munich ahead of the new season

The 23-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions for City during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 16 goals, but he started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

Sane, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, has only two years remaining on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

