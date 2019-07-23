Man City in talks for 'new Lionel Messi' Thiago Almada with Velez Sarsfield

Midfielder Thiago Almada is wanted by Manchester City

Manchester City are in talks with Velez Sarsfield over a deal for midfielder Thiago Almada, Sky Sports News understands.

Pep Guardiola has already added Angelino and Rodri to his first-team squad ahead of the new season and has identified the 18-year-old Argentine as an emerging talent

Almada has been dubbed as the 'new Messi' in his homeland and has already received international recognition at youth level, earning seven caps for Argentina U20s.

He has two years remaining on his contract at Velez Sarsfield and is understood to have a release clause of around £16m.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has admitted he is unsure whether City will sign a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who left the club at the end of last season to become player/manager at Belgian side Anderlecht.

He said: "There is a chance but I don't know if it will be possible. We have three good central defenders, Fernandinho can play in that position, so we will see.

"We are so happy in the squad that we have. I don't know what's going to happen in the end of the market; if the players still here are going to stay or if players are going to come.

"I'm delighted with the players we have."

