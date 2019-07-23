Kyle Walker targets Manchester City Champions League success

0:52 Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says the club will have underachieved if they do not eventually win the Champions League Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says the club will have underachieved if they do not eventually win the Champions League

Kyle Walker says Manchester City will have underachieved if they fail to win the Champions League while he is at the club.

City won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup last season but were knocked out of the Champions League by Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

The furthest they have reached in the competition is the semi-finals in 2016 when they were knocked out by Real Madrid under then-manager Manuel Pellegrini, but Walker says winning the competition is a priority for City's current squad.

"We're not getting any younger and I want to win the champions league before I finish my career," he told Sky Sports News.

"I feel I'm at the right club to do that and if we don't get as far as we should do, it feels like we've underachieved."

"It's all a learning curve, especially for me and I need to pass on my experience to the younger players that are coming through and hopefully sooner rather than later we can be lifting that one as well."

Walker says he has to use his experience to help develop City's younger players

Walker heads into his third season at the club having signed a two-year extension to his contract earlier this summer.

"When the gaffer said he wanted to give me a new deal I was over the moon. I feel this club is going in the new right direction on and off the field, and just with the players that I'm playing with day in day out it's a dream come true for me."

Walker has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at the club and says he is proud of what he has achieved.

"I didn't think I would be stood here two years on and achieved and picked up as many trophies as I did but it's been a breath of fresh air it really has."

The England defender also has one eye on his future and says he would love to end his career at Sheffield United.

0:33 Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he would like to finish his career back at Sheffield United Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he would like to finish his career back at Sheffield United

Walker started out at Bramall Lane and also had a loan spell there during his first season at Tottenham.

Walker started his career at Sheffield United

"I've said to the people that represent me that I'd love to finish, if I could, back at Sheffield United.

"That's where I started, that's who gave me my chance in football but you never know they might not want me, we could be in different stages of our career and you never know what might happen, but Chris (Wilder) if you want to take me I'll come back soon."