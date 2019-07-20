Wolves 0-0 Manchester City (3-2 on penalties): Rui Patricio heroics wins Premier League Asia Trophy

4:01 Highlights of Wolves' Premier League Asia Trophy win against Manchester City Highlights of Wolves' Premier League Asia Trophy win against Manchester City

A sensational performance from Rui Patricio saw Wolves beat Manchester City 3-2 on penalties to win the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The goalkeeper saved three of City's five penalties and made a number of vital stops over the 90 minutes - all while suffering a deep cut to the face that saw a long injury stoppage.

City had dominated the first half and were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute after Adama Traore fouled Leroy Sane. However, Raheem Sterling sent his effort flying over the crossbar.

Wolves looked better in the second period but could not force a winner in normal time, taking the game to a stuttering penalty shootout, with Patricio saving Lukas Nmecha's final effort to see Wolves win the competition ahead of their first Europa League qualifier next week.

How Patricio won it for Wolves

City started the game brightly and could have taken the lead inside eight minutes. Kevin De Bruyne played a sensational ball into the area and it was almost inch-perfect for the incoming Sterling. However, he appeared to slow his run as Patricio also came to deal with the cross, seeing the ball fly wide of the goal.

Patricio was Wolves' saviour not long after as he made two saves in quick succession. New boy Rodri flicked on a De Bruyne corner at the near post with Aymeric Laporte sending the ball goalwards, but Patricio got low to see it away with his legs.

He then got down again to swipe the ball from the path of Sterling - who was found by another super De Bruyne pass - but picked up a nasty cut to the face which saw play stopped for around seven minutes.

Just after play restarted in the 20th minute, City were awarded a penalty. Sane managed to get ahead of Traore, with the Wolves wing-back pulling at him before the pair tangled feet, sending Sane to the floor. Sterling lined it up but drove his powerful effort well wide of the top corner.

The second half was a much quieter affair with Wolves just edging the chances. The Midlands side produced a lovely move on the hour mark, with Diogo Jota driving into the area and sending Danilo the wrong way to have a clear sight of goal. However, the defender got himself across in time to see Jota's fierce drive behind for a corner.

City's best chance of the second period came in the 77th minute as David Silva produced a wonderful free kick, curling the ball over the wall. It looked to be sneaking into the corner but Patricio made a sensational, leaping save to keep him out.

With neither side able to force a winner, the game went straight to penalties, and the goalkeepers took their chance to shine. Three of the first five penalties were saved - two by Patricio and one by Claudio Bravo - while Ryan Bennett was the only player to score in the sequence.

The following four were scored by each side before Nmecha stepped up for Man City's fifth, needing to score to take the game to sudden death. But Patricio was across to keep him out and seal a first Premier League Asia Trophy win for Wolves.

What's next?

Next up for Wolves is their Europa League qualifier at home to Crusaders on Thursday 25 July, with the return leg in Northern Ireland a week later. City will remain in Asia for pre-season and next play Kitchee SC on Wednesday afternoon.

