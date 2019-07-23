Manchester City have no interest in selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane scored 16 goals in 47 appearances for Manchester City last season

Manchester City still have no interest in selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky in Germany understand Bayern have held positive discussions with Sane's representatives within the last 24 hours over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

However, City sources have told Sky Sports News there have been no talks between the two clubs and that no bids have been received for the Germany winger.

Sky sources understand Sane has not expressed a desire to leave the Etihad this summer and City remain confident that he will agree a new contract despite failing to reach an agreement last season.

Manchester City are currently in Hong Kong preparing for Wednesday's pre-season match against local club Kitchee.

Pep Guardiola's side will then complete their tour of Asia in Japan with a game against sister-club Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday.

