Leroy Sane's Manchester City future not in our hands, says Pep Guardiola

Leroy Sane's representatives have spoken to Bayern Munich, SSN understands

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Leroy Sane's future at the club is "not in our hands".

Bayern Munich are "working very hard" to secure their "dream signing" of Sane, according to head coach Niko Kovac.

Sky in Germany understands Bayern held positive discussions with Sane's representatives earlier this week over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

But Sky Sports News understands City have no interest in selling Sane and are yet to receive an official bid for the Germany winger.

Leroy Sane scored twice Manchester City in their 6-1 pre-season friendly win against Kitchee

"He did a good game, especially in the second half. He is a guy who we appreciate, I like him a lot," said Guardiola after City's 6-1 win over Kitchee in Hong Kong.

"I think he can be better. Two times, three times I said: we want him to stay.

"That's why he has an offer to extend his contract. It's not in our hands.

"The agreement is good and if he wants to leave, I'll be sad. Hopefully, he stays."

The 23-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions for City during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 16 goals, but he started just 21 of their 38 Premier League games.

Sane, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, has two years remaining on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

