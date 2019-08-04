Other matches

Sun 4th August

International Champions Cup

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan
  • 3:06pm Sunday 4th August
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium   (Att: 58905)
FT

Tottenham 1

Lucas Moura (3)

Inter 1

S Sensi (36)

Inter Milan win 4-3 on penalties.

Report

Tottenham 1-1 Inter Milan (3-4 on pens): Spurs end pre-season with penalties defeat

Spurs fans given first look of Tanguy Ndombele at his new home ground

Last Updated: 04/08/19 5:23pm

Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte share an embrace
Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte share an embrace

Tottenham ended their pre-season campaign with a penalty shootout defeat to Inter Milan after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were back at home after two International Champions Cup wins over Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and started brightly with Lucas Moura firing them ahead (3).

However, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan always carried a threat and Stefano Sensi (36) drew them level after an electric move through the heart of the Tottenham defence.

The usual raft of pre-season second-half substitutions wrecked the flow as the game petered out to a penalty shootout where Christian Eriksen and Oliver Skipp both missed the decisive spot-kicks.

Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela combined for Tottenham's opener
Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela combined for Tottenham's opener

Tottenham face Aston Villa next Saturday in their Premier League opener, live on Sky Sports.

