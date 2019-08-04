Tottenham 1-1 Inter Milan (3-4 on pens): Spurs end pre-season with penalties defeat

Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte share an embrace

Tottenham ended their pre-season campaign with a penalty shootout defeat to Inter Milan after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were back at home after two International Champions Cup wins over Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and started brightly with Lucas Moura firing them ahead (3).

Tottenham vs A Villa Live on

However, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan always carried a threat and Stefano Sensi (36) drew them level after an electric move through the heart of the Tottenham defence.

The usual raft of pre-season second-half substitutions wrecked the flow as the game petered out to a penalty shootout where Christian Eriksen and Oliver Skipp both missed the decisive spot-kicks.

Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela combined for Tottenham's opener

Tottenham face Aston Villa next Saturday in their Premier League opener, live on Sky Sports.

More to follow....