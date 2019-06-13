When does 2019/20 season start? Premier League, EFL, Scotland key dates and fixtures

Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy after Manchester City were crowned back-to-back champions

Already planning for next season? From fixture announcements to key season dates, here's all you need to know.

Premier League

The Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 campaign are out! Check out the fixtures in full - including club-by-club schedules - right here.

The new season is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 10 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

The Community Shield takes place at Wembley on Saturday, August 4 as Premier League champions Manchester City take on Premier League runners-up Liverpool.

VAR in use Video Assistant Referees (VAR) are set to be used in the Premier League next season after clubs agreed "in principle" to their introduction.

European competitions

The draw for the group stages of the Champions League will be conducted on August 29, 2019 after the qualifying process. All Premier League teams go straight through to the group stages.

The final will be played in Istanbul on May 30, 2020.

Depending on the FA Cup final result, a Premier League club, either Wolves or Manchester United, will have to start their season in the Europa League third qualifying round on July 22.

The draw for the group stages is on August 30, 2019. The final is set to be played in Gdansk, Poland, on May 27.

Sky Bet EFL

All 72 EFL Clubs from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will be able to plot their new campaigns when the fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 20.

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season then kicks off over the weekend of August 2-4.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday, March 1, 2020, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday, April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL Play-Offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments.

The League Two Final will take place on Saturday, May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25, respectively.

Teemu Pukki celebrates after Norwich were confirmed as champions

Scotland

Scottish league fixtures for the 2019/20 term will be published on the morning of Friday, June 21, with all four divisions kicking off on the weekend of August 3.

The Premiership once again takes a winter break from Monday, December 30 until Friday, January 17 and the season ends on the weekend of May 16/17, 2020.

The first cup campaign in Scotland starts in mid-July, with matchday one of the Betfred Cup group stage scheduled for July 13/14.