Daniel James 'aspires' to be like Manchester United great Ryan Giggs

Daniel James is managed by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs for Wales

Daniel James says he "aspires" to be like Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, who is his mentor.

The 21-year-old Wales winger, who became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing as United manager when he joined from Swansea in a deal that could reach £18m, is managed at international level by Giggs.

"Giggsy, as soon as I came into the Wales set-up, had ambitions for me," James said.

"The way he brought me and a lot of other youngsters through has been amazing.

"He spoke to me when I first signed for United. His advice was to be myself, which is what I will try to do.

James played his first game for Man Utd against Perth Glory

"He wasn't a bad player was he? What he did at Manchester United was amazing. Every young winger looks up to a person like him.

"He was playing in the Premier League until he was 40 and he was still beating players. Credit to him, the way he looks after his body.

Manchester United trained at the WACA stadium in Perth while Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial were restricted to gym work.

"It is amazing for me, when I go away on internationals, to learn from people like him. He is obviously someone I aspire to be like."

Making anywhere near the impact of Giggs will be difficult, but James has made a good start to life at United on and off the pitch.

James has impressed in pre-season training and made his first appearance for club in a 2-0 win against Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium, where he was the standout performer for United in the first half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is unsure if Lukaku will leave Manchester United this summer but reiterated the club are yet to receive a formal bid for the Belgian striker

"Walking out there, with the amount of fans that have come from everywhere is surreal, really," James said. "Playing with those players is a dream come true.

"Walking out at Old Trafford is the big one. That is when it will probably sink in.

"But the amount of fans that came to training shows the support this club has got. The amount of fans that turned up tonight (Saturday) from all over is just amazing."