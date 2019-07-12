Paul Pogba models new Manchester United away kit
Last Updated: 12/07/19 9:57am
Paul Pogba has been chosen to model Manchester United's new away kit despite being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
Pogba has been linked with a move back to Juventus after saying he wanted a 'new challenge' last month. But the Frenchman was used in Adidas' marketing campaign for the launch of next season's new gold away kit.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday that the club would not be forced into selling Pogba.
Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday that United have been aware of Pogba's desire to leave for a "long time" and added "hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties", amid reported interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.
United will wear the strip for the first time in their first pre-season friendly against Perth Glory in Australia on Saturday.
The club say the new shirt breaks away from the traditional colours of their away kit and takes inspiration from Manchester's creative district, the Northern Quarter.