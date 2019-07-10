Paul Pogba situation could define Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United reign, says Rob Dorsett

4:26 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wrong to suggest there is a media agenda against Paul Pogba, says Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wrong to suggest there is a media agenda against Paul Pogba, says Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's handling of Paul Pogba's desire to leave Manchester United could define his tenure as manager of the club, says Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett.

The midfielder said last month he wants a "new challenge" after three years at OId Trafford, while his agent Mino Raiola told The Times last week he was "in the process" of arranging his client a transfer.

Solskjaer backed Pogba when asked about him on United's pre-season tour of Australia on Wednesday, and accused the media of having an "agenda" against the French international.

Discussing Pogba's future on The Transfer Show, Rob Dorsett said: "It's going to be really interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deals with this.

"A senior source has said to me that how Solskjaer handles this issue could define his tenure as Manchester United manager.

"When he came in, he galvanised a squad that was in disarray. He brought a togetherness to that United squad that we hadn't seen for quite some time.

"But he's got a real issue; one of his star players, who wants to leave, speaking to the media. His agent is speaking to the media as well. How does Solskjaer deal with it?

"The way he's dealt with it so far has been to say 'Pogba's a really important player, he's a professional, it's everybody else's fault apart from Paul Pogba'.

Paul Pogba is on Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia

"But if Pogba continues to agitate for a move, what does Solskjaer say behind the scenes? The senior source said to me, 'it's a key time for him - he can't be nice all the time'."

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol added his thoughts on Pogba's situation at United, and disagreed with Solskjaer's belief of a media agenda against the 26-year-old.

1:33 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United do not need to sell any players and believes there is 'an agenda' against Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United do not need to sell any players and believes there is 'an agenda' against Paul Pogba

He said: "It was Paul Pogba who came out and said that he felt it was time for him to leave Manchester United and time for a new challenge.

"It was his agent Mino Raiola who spoke to The Times, saying that Paul Pogba is going to leave and that he was working on a deal for him to go to a new club.

"This is not coming from the media - this is coming from Paul Pogba and his own agent."

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have both been linked with moves away from Old Trafford

Kaveh Solhekol also cast doubt on whether Real Madrid, who have already spent over £250m on new players this summer, could afford to sign Pogba.

"If United don't want to sell him, they will not sell him. United are saying he's not for sale and they've had no bids for him - they think they can ride this out," he said.

"Real Madrid - we haven't seen them make their move yet. If they are going to, it's going to be one of the biggest transfers ever; £150m. Do they have the money?"