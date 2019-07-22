Ademola Lookman set for RB Leipzig medical

Ademola Lookman is set to arrive in Germany to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to RB Leipzig for a projected £22.5m, Sky Sports News understands.

RB Leipzig are understood to be paying an initial fee of £16m plus add-ons for Lookman, who Everton signed from Charlton in 2017.

The winger's arrival will follow the confirmation of a year-long loan deal for Chelsea's young centre-half Ethan Ampadu.

Lookman, who spent the end of the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, made just three Premier League starts under Marco Silva last season.

The 21-year-old won the U20 World Cup with England in 2017, but missed out on a spot in the England U21 squad for the European Championships this summer.

More to follow...