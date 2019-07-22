Kurt Zouma’s Chelsea transfer request wide of the mark

Kurt Zouma turned out for Chelsea in their pre-season friendly against Kawasaki Frontale on Friday

Kurt Zouma has not handed in a transfer request to Chelsea, Sky Sports News understands.

The defender is currently on pre-season tour with the club after spending last season on loan at Everton and started last Friday's friendly defeat against Kawasaki Frontale alongside David Luiz.

Zouma made 36 appearances for Everton last term, with his form also earning him a recall to the France squad.

Sky Sports believe the permanent signing of Zouma remains a top priority for Everton this summer - even though Chelsea are currently under a transfer ban and cannot sign any players for the next two windows.

After the 1-0 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale, Lampard said he understood why there was interest in Zouma, but he liked the player and insisted "he's a Chelsea player".

Lampard said: "'In terms of Kurt Zouma, he's a very good defender for us, very good player, very good person and professional.

'I want him here, simple as that. We are competitive with the centre-backs we have in the team and he had a very good season at Everton and I can understand why they want him."

