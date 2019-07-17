Fabian Delph is not Idrissa Gueye’s replacement, insists Marco Silva

Everton boss Marco Silva has said Idrissa Gueye is still an important player for the club

Everton boss Marco Silva has insisted the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City does not mean Idrissa Gueye is set to leave the club.

Delph joined on a three-year deal for a fee believed to be £9m on Tuesday and is expected to compete for a midfield berth at Goodison Park after spending much of the end of his time at City as a makeshift left-back.

Meanwhile, Gueye has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with Everton rejecting an offer of £26.2m from the French champions at the end of January's transfer window.

However, Silva has told the Liverpool Echo he will be speaking to the 29-year-old when the midfielder returns to the club after international duty with Senegal to underline how important he remains for the team.

0:31 Everton manager Marco Silva expects Idrissa Gueye to produce his best football again despite the Toffees turning down a bid from Paris Saint-Germain Everton manager Marco Silva expects Idrissa Gueye to produce his best football again despite the Toffees turning down a bid from Paris Saint-Germain

"Gana (Gueye) is still our player and, of course, if we lose Gana then we have to sign a player to replace him because you are talking about one player playing almost all of the games in our squad," Silva said.

"If it will happen then we have to replace him, it is not because we have signed Fabian Delph."

"I have to talk with him and show him how he is an important player for us".

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app