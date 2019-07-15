Everton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City

0:58 Fabian Delph explains why he has decided to leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Everton (Credit: Everton TV) Fabian Delph explains why he has decided to leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Everton (Credit: Everton TV)

Everton have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City.

Sky Sports News understands the 29-year-old has cost the Toffees £9m. He has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

Delph, who was part of the Manchester City side that won back-to-back Premier League titles in the last two seasons, has already joined Everton's training camp in Switzerland.

After sealing his move, Delph told Everton TV: "Every time I have played against Everton the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion.

"The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team.

Delph has 20 caps for England

"I'm really happy to be here, I'm going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent. Hopefully we can push together, fans and players, to do something special.

"I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

"Ultimately, the goal is to win something. I've not come here just to be here - I've come here with ambitions to win things."

Everton boss Marco Silva added: "When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality.

"Fabian is a player that can give us different solutions in our midfield because he can play in more than one position and that is important for us."

