Ethan Ampadu leaves Chelsea for RB Leipzig loan

Ethan Ampadu in action for Chelsea in pre-season

Ethan Ampadu has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for Chelsea's first team since joining the club from Exeter two years ago, with the move to the Bundesliga side his first loan departure while at Stamford Bridge.

Ampadu signed a new five-year Chelsea contract in September 2018, and has made eight senior appearances for Wales.

Chelsea head coach, Frank Lampard, said: "I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I'm a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That's a slight disappointment, but it's to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."

Sky Sports News understands Everton and RB Leipzig have agreed a deal for Ademola Lookman to move to the German club.

Ademola Lookman looks set to join Ampadu at RB Leipzig

There is a growing contingent of young British talent seeking fortune in the Bundesliga, including Jadon Sancho, Rabbi Matondo, Reiss Nelson, Reece Oxford and more.

