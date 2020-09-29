Filip Krovinovic rejoins West Brom on loan from Benfica

Filip Krovinovic has rejoined West Brom on a season-long loan from Portuguese club Benfica.
The 25-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at The Hawthorns, scoring three goals in 43 games as West Brom achieved promotion to the Premier League.
Getafe and Bologna were also interested in signing the Croatian, who joins up with Slaven Bilic's squad ahead of Sunday's league trip to Southampton.
"It's an absolute pleasure to be back with family," said Krovinovic.
"I know it took a little bit of time but now I'm here and that's the most important thing.
"I said to my brother that it's like coming back to school after the summer holidays. To see your friends is one of the best things in your life."
