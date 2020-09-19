Sergio Reguilon: Tottenham sign Real Madrid defender on five-year deal

Sergio Reguilon has signed for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on a five-year deal, for a fee which could rise to £32m.

Reguilon, who will wear the number three shirt, travelled to London on a private jet owned by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Friday morning, alongside Gareth Bale.

Both players successfully completed medicals in Madrid on Thursday and are likely to meet conditions that will enable them to avoid quarantining in the UK.

Along with having arrived from an elite sporting environment where coronavirus protocols have been adhered to, the players will both need to have returned negative test results within five days prior to entering the UK.

Reguilon, 23, was named the best left-back in La Liga for his performances last season while on loan at Sevilla.

Reguilon pictured on board Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s private jet on Friday morning

However, Real Madrid are well-stocked in the position, with Brazil international Marcelo and France's Ferland Mendy already in their squad, so were keen to sell Reguilon to raise funds to balance the books.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane congratulated Regilon on the switch and says the full-back has earned his move to Spurs

"We've got two players in every position and I've got two full-backs," Zidane said.

"What I can't have is three or four because then it becomes a problem. I wish Reguilon all the very best because he had a good season at Sevilla and deserves to now go and join Tottenham."

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton were previously interested in signing Reguilon, with the Merseyside club making an £18m bid for the defender in July.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho appears keen to strengthen his squad after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined from Southampton and Matt Doherty arrived from Wolves earlier in the transfer window. Spurs also signed former England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer.

Reguilon won the Europa League with Sevilla last season

Could Jose Mourinho change Tottenham's shape with the signing of Sergio Reguilon

The signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon could see Tottenham's formation change as Jose Mourinho completes one of the biggest tactical shifts of his long and illustrious managerial career.

Bale's return would be a major coup for Spurs and reignite enthusiasm from supporters but the onus would be on Mourinho to make best use of his undoubted ability. The acquisition of Bale's young Real Madrid team-mate could prove to be a key factor in achieving that.

It will surely bring a change of formation, one hinted at since Mourinho arrived...

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.