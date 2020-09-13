Tottenham 0-1 Everton: Impressive Everton earn winning start in poor Spurs display

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's superb second-half header gave Everton an impressive opening-day away win against a lifeless Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were "lifeless, flat" and "walking around the pitch sulking" for large chunks of the second half, said Sky Sports' Gary Neville on commentary, with Spurs registering just nine tackles to Everton's 18, and Harry Kane touching the ball only twice in the Everton box.

Both sides had chances in a goalless first half; Richarlison rounded Hugo Lloris but blazed over, before both Dele Alli and Matt Doherty were denied by Jordan Pickford at the other end.

Everton's winner was coming, and Calvert-Lewin rose brilliantly to power a header into the top corner from Lucas Digne's deep free-kick, with Spurs' efforts to form a comeback lacking as the visitors comfortably held on.

Image: Calvert-Lewin rises above Eric Dier to plant his header into the top corner

For Everton, optimism will be high as they won away at a top-six side for the first time since December 2013, but there were concerning signs for Mourinho as he lost on the opening day of a league season for the first time as a manager.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Doherty (6), Alderweireld (5), Dier (5), Davies (6), Hojbjerg (4), Winks (4), Alli (3), Son (5), Kane (5), Moura (4)



Subs: Sissoko (7), Bergwijn (6), Ndombele (NA)



Everton: Pickford (8), Coleman (7), Mina (7), Keane (7), Digne (7), Allan (9), Gomes (7), Doucoure (7), James (8), Richarlison (7), Calvert-Lewin (8).



Subs: Sigurdsson (6), Kean (NA), Davies (NA)



Man of the match: Allan

How Everton powered past flat Spurs

Everton had more of the ball and the better of the early stages, and should have been ahead as Ben Davies' loose pass across the defence found Richarlison through on goal after he beat Toby Alderweireld for speed. But having rounded Hugo Lloris, the Brazilian skied his finish from an acute angle.

Image: Ben Davies shows his frustration at full time as Tottenham are beaten

Everton were then nearly punished by Spurs' counter as Heung-Min Son ignored the run of Harry Kane to slip in Dele Alli, but his fierce shot from just inside the box was tipped over by Pickford.

Debutant James Rodriguez curled inches wide of the far post for Everton with a left-footed effort before the break, while Matt Doherty, also making his debut for Spurs, forced a good block from Pickford low down after Kane's fine scooped pass over the defence.

Image: Harry Kane had just two touches in the Everton box

Mourinho, whose side struggled to get their midfield on the ball in the first half, brought on Moussa Sissoko for Alli at the break, but the Frenchman played higher up the pitch than expected as Everton continued to press, claiming a deserved opener 10 minutes after the restart.

Digne's free-kick from deep on the left was met superbly by Calvert-Lewin, who got above Eric Dier, and his bullet header found the top left corner, leaving Lloris rooted. Mourinho complained that the free-kick had been taken four yards ahead of where the foul took place, but his protests were ignored.

Image: Calvert-Lewin's header after 55 minutes was deserved for Everton

Spurs' were expected to up the ante thereafter, but Everton had better chances to double their lead as Richarlison curled two half-chances wide of the far post.

Team news Tottenham handed debuts to Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Giovani Lo Celso missed out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Joe Hart was named as Hugo Lloris' deputy.



Everton handed debuts to new signings James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Everton tired, but so did Spurs, and the game petered out as Mourinho lost a campaign opener for the first time in 19 seasons.

For two teams looking to build following disappointing campaigns in 2019/20, Carlo Ancelotti's side will be the happier - new signings Rodriguez and man-of-the-match Allan were superb - on what was a concerning opening day of the season for Mourinho's Spurs.

Opta stats

Everton have managed to secure their first Premier League win in London in nine games (D4 L4), with this only their second top-flight win in the capital in their last 20 matches (2-0 vs West Ham in March 2019).

Only Pep Guardiola (4/4) can boast a better 100 per cent winning ratio on the opening weekend of a Premier League season than Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has won each of this three matches to kick-off an English top-flight season (also Frank Clark, 3).

Tottenham have suffered their first defeat on the first match of a top-flght season since 2015-16 (0-1 vs Man Utd) and their 11th overall. In fact, only West Ham (14) have kicked off more Premier League campaigns with a defeat than Spurs.

Everton's James Rodríguez created five opportunities for his teammates during this match with Tottenham, the most by a player on their Premier League debut since Alexis Sanchez back in August 2014 (5 vs Crystal Palace).

