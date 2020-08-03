Sergio Reguilon: Chelsea join Everton in race for Real Madrid left-back

Sergio Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla

Chelsea have joined Everton in the race to sign Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon, voted "the best left-back in La Liga" last season.

Last week Everton bid £18m for the Real Madrid academy product - who received rave reviews while on loan at Sevilla, helping the Andalusian club to fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Chelsea's interest may cast doubt over whether the club will continue their pursuit of Leicester City and England left-back Ben Chilwell.

The clubs have so far failed to reach a deal and are poles apart on a valuation - although Leicester are believed to have softened their original demands for an £80m transfer fee.

Leicester are believed to have softened their original £80m demands for Ben Chilwell

For now, Chelsea have made their interest in Reguilon known - and are expected to trump Everton's £18m bid in the coming days.

Frank Lampard is keen to strengthen his defensive options with neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson Palmieri managing to make the left-back position their own last season.

2:45 The latest transfer news from Stamford Bridge including the possible exits of Willian and Kepa Arrizabalaga The latest transfer news from Stamford Bridge including the possible exits of Willian and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid rate Reguilon highly, but are blessed with talent in the left-back position and drastically need to raise funds - a reported 200m euros - to help balance the books.

As well as the experienced campaigner Marcelo, now 32, Real have Ferland Mendy who has enjoyed an impressive season at the Bernabeu.

Sevilla remain keen to take him on loan for another season, but are aware his performances have brought him to the attentions of major teams across Europe.

Download the Transfer Talk Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Spreaker

Chelsea target Kai Havertz has been tipped to become "an absolute superstar in the next few years" by German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for £90m for the attacking midfielder, but Sky Sports understands a structured deal starting at £70m and rising to that higher figure with add-ons has been proposed.

He told the Transfer Talk podcast: "He has work to do and has things to prove because he's only just turned 21 but he's an outstanding talent, there's absolutely no doubt about that. He's in a position where he could dominate the German national team over the next decade, depending on his position.

"Will he play in the No 10 role and become the new Mesut Ozil or will he settle a bit deeper and become the new Toni Kroos? He's got the ability to play almost anywhere in front of the defence.

"If you look at the unique combination he has of technical ability and eye for a pass, but also having the ability to score and create goals himself, and his runs to be good in the air, I think the best way to sum it up is that he's a cross between Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack.

The transfer window is open and there are A-list players in demand and whose futures are uncertain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mesut Ozil, Wilfried Zaha, Kai Havertz, Gareth Bale and much, much more...

We take a look at some of the big names who will be the centre of attention during the transfer window...