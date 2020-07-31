Sergio Reguilon: Everton bid £18m for Real Madrid left-back

Sergio Reguilon is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs

Everton have moved ahead of at least three other Premier League clubs after bidding £18m for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The offer is expected to spark a flurry of activity for the 23-year old Real academy product, who was voted the best left-back in La Liga last season.

Reguilon played a pivotal role during a season-long loan at Sevilla, becoming a fan favourite as he helped them finish fourth and secure Champions League qualification.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to fill the vacancy left by Leighton Baines - who retired on Sunday - and provide competition for Lucas Digne.

Real rate their young star highly, but are blessed with talent in the left-back position and drastically need to raise funds, a reported €200m (£180m), to help balance the books.

As well as the experienced Marcelo, now 32, Real Madrid have Frenchman Ferland Mendy, who has enjoyed an impressive season at the Bernabeu.

Sevilla remain keen to take Reguilon on loan for another season, but are aware his performances have brought him to the attention of major teams across Europe.

