Shane Duffy: Brighton defender joins Celtic on season-long loan

Shane Duffy is heading to Celtic on loan

Brighton defender Shane Duffy has joined Celtic on a season-long loan.

The Republic of Ireland international makes the move to Parkhead on undisclosed terms and subject to international clearance after four years on the south coast.

Celtic are expected to pay a loan fee of just under £2m and will contribute to a large chunk of his £45,000-per-week wages, which is believed to be in the region of £25,000.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Celtic had made a loan bid for the centre-back, with West Brom and West Ham were also keen on signing the 28-year-old this summer.

Duffy became the club's record signing in 2016 when he joined on a £4.7m deal from Blackburn Rovers, and helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been called up for international duty with Ireland as Stephen Kenny's side prepare to face Bulgaria and Finland in the Nations League.

Celtic are bidding for a 10th straight title in Scotland - and they bounced back from last week's Champions League defeat with a 3-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday.

