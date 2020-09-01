Bernardo: Brighton left-back wanted by Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir

Bernardo has made 43 appearances for Brighton across all competitions

Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir want to sign Brighton left-back Bernardo.

Brighton are in talks with the Super Lig club over a possible season-long loan for the 25-year-old, who made 14 appearances in the Premier League last season.

West Ham and Newcastle are also looking at Bernardo, although the Hammers would have to release players before they could consider making a bid.

Bernardo has played 43 times for Brighton in all competitions since joining the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

His current contract on the south coast expires on June 30, 2022.

