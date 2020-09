Nelson Semedo: Wolves sign right-back for £29m from Barcelona

3:00 The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Nelson Semedo's £29m move to Wolves from Barcelona that will see him link up with Adama Traore The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Nelson Semedo's £29m move to Wolves from Barcelona that will see him link up with Adama Traore

Wolves have completed the signing of right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a deal worth around £29m.

Portugal international Semedo has signed a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was in the market for another option at right-back following the sale of Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty to Tottenham on a four-year-deal.

The 26-year-old, who won two La Liga titles and the Cope del Rey foloowing his move to Barcelona from Benfica in 2017, played 42 times for Barcelona last season.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said: "'Progressive at heart' is one of our core values at Wolves. For a member of staff, for a player, for the whole club, we are all making great efforts to progress continuously.

"It's isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart."

Semedo is represented by Gestifute, the agency run by Jorge Mendes, who plays a key part in many Wolves' deals.

He becomes Wolves' fifth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal, Vitor Ferreira and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Defender Hoever signed from Liverpool last week as forward Diogo Jota's completed a move in the opposite direction in a deal worth up to £45m.

Semedo could make his debut in the Premier League against West Ham on Sunday.

