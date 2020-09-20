Cengiz Under: Leicester sign winger from Roma on season-long loan

Cengiz Under has joined Leicester on a season-long loan

Leicester have signed Cengiz Under from Roma on a season-long loan with an option to buy the winger next summer.

Initial discussions over a deal to sign Under stalled as the two clubs struggled to reach an agreement on whether there would be an obligation to buy the Turkey international at the end of his loan spell.

Leicester are not obligated to purchase the player but can make an assessment at the end of his time at the club, with a fee of around £22m likely.

A loan fee of £2.7m had been agreed for the 23-year-old, according to Sky in Italy, but Roma wanted Leicester to commit to buying him in a year's time.

However, a deal has now been concluded and Under will join Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' side for the 2020/21 season.

Speaking at a press conference on September 18, Rodgers said the club were in the market for a "different type" of player in the final third.

"He's a very good player," he said of Under. "We need a different type of attacking player. Having watched him, he's clearly a talented player.

"We have pace and power at the top end, but we also need some more football in there.

"We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it's tight. That's the profile we're looking at."

Under is a left-footed winger who has primarily operated on the right wing for Roma since arriving from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

He has scored 17 goals in 88 games for the Serie A club, but he has failed to hold down a first-team place during his three years in the capital.

Leicester still want Tarkowski

Leicester's priority in the transfer market remains a centre-back and they have not given up on signing Burnley's James Tarkowski.

Sky Sports News has been told that the two clubs have been in regular contact but remain apart on their valuations of the 27-year-old.

Rodgers wants to sign a new centre-back before the transfer window closes on October 5 and has been interested in signing Tarkowski since Harry Maguire moved to Manchester United last summer.

West Ham are also keen to sign Tarkowski and have had three offers turned down by Burnley.

