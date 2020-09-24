Burnley News

More from Football

Dale Stephens joins Burnley from Brighton on two-year deal

Stephens: "I'm coming to a Premier League football club that's done well in recent years in this league and I'm excited for that challenge."

Last Updated: 24/09/20 7:24pm

Dale Stephens is excited about his return to the Lancashire area of his birth. Credit: Andy Ford/Burnley FC
Dale Stephens is excited about his return to the Lancashire area of his birth. Credit: Andy Ford/Burnley FC

Experienced midfielder Dale Stephens has joined Burnley from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal, having been at Brighton for the last six years, making 223 appearances.

He told the Burnley website: "I'm very happy. It's probably taken a few more years than expected but I'm happy to get it over the line this week and finally become a Burnley player.

Stephens has signed a two-year deal at Burnley. Credit: Andy Ford/Burnley FC
Stephens has signed a two-year deal at Burnley. Credit: Andy Ford/Burnley FC

"I've been away from the North-West for a while. It's nice to come back to where the family resides as well.

"But most importantly I'm coming back to a Premier League football club that's done well in recent years in this league and I'm excited for that challenge."

Burnley have long been interested in Stephens, who added: "I'm probably a better player now than when Burnley tried to sign me initially, with the experience I've had over the last three years.

"I've probably learned a lot playing in this division for the last few years.

"Individually, I want to play as many games as I can at as a high a level as possible and, collectively, help us improve as a team and finish as high as we can in the Premier League."

September 26, 2020, 7:45pm

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "The number of appearances Dale has made for the club speaks volumes for his contribution to the team over recent seasons.

"He has been a model professional throughout my time at the club and, as one of the more senior members of our squad, he has been a great influence and example to the younger players coming through.

"We have fantastic competition for the midfield positions and with Dale's desire to play regularly, this represents a good move for both the club and Dale; he leaves with our thanks and very best wishes for the future."

