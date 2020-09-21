Alex Runarsson: Arsenal sign goalkeeper from Dijon on four-year deal

Alex Runarsson with Arsenal first-team manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 club Dijon.

Runarsson will wear the number 13 shirt and is expected to deputise for first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, replacing Emiliano Martinez who left Arsenal for Aston Villa in a deal worth £17m.

The 25-year-old Iceland international joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over West Ham in the Premier League.

"I'm just extremely happy, extremely proud, it is a big day for me and my family. I can't wait to get started", he told Arsenal's website.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world - they've won the Premier League (top division) 13 times, the FA Cup 14 times, it is a huge club and obviously playing in the Premier League as well, it is a win-win situation.

"I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most amount of minutes as possible."

Runarsson replaces Martinez who left Arsenal for Aston Villa

Technical director Edu said: "We're very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person."

Mikel Arteta added: "We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position."

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was another option for Arsenal but the Championship club are refusing to sell any members of their squad other than Ollie Watkins, who joined Villa, and Said Benrahma.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on October 5 with Sky Sports News offering a feast of activity on Transfer Deadline Day.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.