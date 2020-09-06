Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal from Lyon

Fernando Marcal featured for Lyon in their shock victory over Manchester City in the Champions League

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Fernando Marcal on a two-year deal from Lyon.

The Brazilian made 68 appearances for Lyon after joining the club in 2017, and started in last season's Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City and semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old, who can play at left-wing back and centre-back, is Wolves' second summer signing after they brought in Fabio Silva for a club-record fee.

"We are very pleased Marcal has joined the pack," Wolves' executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

"Having played over 280 games in top leagues, as well as Champions League football, Marcal will add a huge amount of experience to our young team.

"He is a player with the technical ability to be able to contribute in the build up play from the back, all the way through to threatening the opposition in the final phase.

"He possesses good pace and has a great work ethic, to work up and down the football pitch. Defensively he is very solid and will add to our group with his ability in the air as well.

"Of course, because of his nationality, Marcal was subject to a work permit application, and I am delighted that the panel shared our view on the player's quality and how he can help Wolves."

Marcal is a product of Brazil's Gremio academy system, which has been responsible for bringing through some of the biggest names in Brazilian football, including Ronaldinho and Emerson.

Nuno Espirito Santo says he needs more players to strengthen his squad after Wolves crashed out of the Europa League

