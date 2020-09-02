Conor Coady: England call-up a 'whirlwind' for Wolves skipper

Wolves defender Conor Coady has received his first England call-up ahead of next week's Nations League double-header

Conor Coady has described his England call-up as a "whirlwind" and revealed he was shaking when he heard the news.

Coady was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League double-header against Iceland (September 5) and Denmark (September 8) in their first matches since November's 4-0 win over Kosovo.

The Wolves captain, having played at England level up to U20s, has excelled under Nuno Espirito Santo over the past two seasons, making more than 100 appearances as the club claimed two consecutive seventh-place finishes.

"It's amazing, it's incredible, from the moment I got the phone call it's just been a whirlwind," he said. "It's an honour to be here, it really is.

"The standard of training is incredible - it's everything I thought it would be and more.

"I was taking my little boy to this pond we've got on our estate and my phone was going off in my pocket so I'm thinking 'I'll ring them back' - and I got my phone out and had a text saying it was Gareth Southgate trying to call me.

"So I ran home and told my wife, then I called him back. It was a phone call I'll never forget, I was shaking and it was an honour to receive it.

"He asked me how I'd been during the break and how my family was, then said it would be a pleasure to have me meet up with the squad. It was an incredible moment."

