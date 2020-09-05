Fabio Silva: Wolves close in on deal for Porto striker for club-record fee

Fabio Silva is set to become the Europa League quarter-finalists' first summer signing

Wolves are close to completing the signing of Porto forward Fabio Silva for a club-record fee.

A deal worth £35m has been agreed between the clubs, while the player has already completed a medical and agreed a long-term contract at Molineux.

Wolves have broken their transfer record to bring the highly-rated 18-year-old to Molineux, with the fee surpassing the £30m they paid for Raul Jimenez in 2019.

The 18-year old Portugal U19 international made one league start for Porto's first team last season.

More to follow...

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.