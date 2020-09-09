Manchester United sign USA stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press

Manchester United have signed USA internationals Christen Press (L) and Tobin Heath (R)

Manchester United have signed USA World Cup winners Tobin Heath and Christen Press on one-year deals.

Heath and Press both join United on contracts until the end of the 2020/21 season, subject to obtaining work permits.

Heath, 32, has spent the past seven seasons with National Women's Soccer League side, Portland Thorns. Having spent the majority of her playing career in America, the winger also had two spells in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014.

Heath is an experienced international player and has been capped by the USA national team 168 times. Her many honours with the USA include two World Cups and two Olympic Gold medals. Heath was also shortlisted for the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or.

Heath has been capped by the USA national team 168 times

Heath said: "Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them. I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

"I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

United boss Casey Stoney said: "We are all excited to have Tobin join the club; she is an outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad.

"She is extremely skilful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one vs one situations will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can't wait to see her make her mark on the league.

"Tobin's many accolades and trophies also show that she is a proven winner and I'm looking forward to seeing her have a real impact in the squad."

Heath and Press won the World Cup with the USA in 2015 and 2019

Press has been with National Women's Soccer League side Utah Royals since 2018, and has spent much of her career playing in America and Sweden, with spells at Chicago Red Stars, Goteborg FC and Tyreso FF respectively over the last eight years.

The 31-year-old forward is also a two-time World Cup winner with the USA, most recently lifting the trophy at last year's tournament in France. She has 138 international caps and has scored 58 goals for her country.

She said: "I'm really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.

"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can't wait to start training with the team."

0:30 Manchester United boss Casey Stoney wants to see more investment in the marketing of the WSL before there can be any talk of equal pay with the men's game Manchester United boss Casey Stoney wants to see more investment in the marketing of the WSL before there can be any talk of equal pay with the men's game

Stoney added: "Christen is a world-class player and we are thrilled to have her on board at the club. She has a proven record and her stats speak for themselves; she's a ruthless striker who scores so many different types of goals, and I know she can add some real quality to our squad.

"Christen is also hugely experienced and for me it's fantastic to add another senior figure like her in the dressing room."

Heath and Press follow the summer signings of fellow USA internationals Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle at Manchester City.

United are playing just their second season in the Women's Super League after reforming their senior women's side in 2018 following a 13-year absence.

Under Stoney's guidance, United finished fourth in the table last season and began the new campaign last weekend, holding reigning champions Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.

1:05 The Transfer Show panel agree that Lucy Bronze's return to Manchester City is a 'huge' deal for the club, following a number of other high profile arrivals The Transfer Show panel agree that Lucy Bronze's return to Manchester City is a 'huge' deal for the club, following a number of other high profile arrivals

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The men's summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.