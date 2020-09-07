Vitor Ferreira: Wolves close in on Porto midfielder
Ferreira has agreed a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent
Last Updated: 07/09/20 7:37pm
Wolves are close to signing another young player from Porto in midfielder Vitor Ferreira.
Ferreira - known as Vitinha - has agreed a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent.
Reports in Portugal suggest it would cost €20m (£17.9m) to sign the midfielder permanently.
The 20-year old is expected in the West Midlands after completing international duty with Portugal U21s.
Ferreira follows Fabio Silva's £35m move to Wolves from Porto on Saturday in what was the Premier League club's first signing of the summer transfer window, and defender Fernando Marcal from Lyon.
