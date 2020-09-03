Matty Cash: Aston Villa sign full-back from Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest

Matty Cash has joined Aston Villa on a five-year deal from Nottingham Forest.

Villa agreed an initial £14m fee for Cash on Wednesday after seeing three previous bids for the player rejected by Forest. Forest could receive up to £16m for the right-back if all clauses and performance-related bonuses are met.

Cash underwent a medical and agreed personal terms with Villa on Wednesday night before inking a contract with the club on Thursday.

In a social media post, Cash said: "Absolutely buzzing to have signed a five-year deal at Aston Villa. Something I've always dreamed of since I was a young boy to play in the Premier League, it really is a dream come true.

Absolutely buzzing to have signed a 5 year deal at Aston Villa. Something I’ve always dreamed of since I was a young boy to play in the premier league, it really is a dream come true. I can’t wait to meet up with the squad, meet everyone around the club and the supporters! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/o9QU7sESK1 — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) September 3, 2020

"I can't wait to meet up with the squad, meet everyone around the club and the supporters!"

A source close to Cash has told Sky Sports News that Villa boss Dean Smith was a big factor in his decision to make the move from Forest and that the 23-year-old is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England's brightest young prospects.

Dean Smith was a significant factor in Cash deciding to join Aston Villa

"He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back."

Sheffield United and West Ham both made bids for the defender earlier this summer, while Southampton and Serie A side AC Milan had also maintained an interest in the player.

Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest just failed to make the Championship play-offs.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.