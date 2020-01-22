Matty Cash: AC Milan, Southampton interested in Nottingham Forest defender

AC Milan and Southampton have both inquired about signing Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash this month.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive campaign for Sabri Lamouchi's Championship promotion-chasing side and been watched by several other Premier League clubs.

Cash is on a list of British full-back targets at the San Siro along with Wigan's Antonee Robinson and Hearts' Aaron Hickey.

Southampton are keen as they look to strengthen in both full-back positions this month, including looking at Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters, who is set to be let out on loan.

Cash, who is a Forest academy graduate, fits the bill for the south-coast club as they look to restore their reputation for signing and developing young English talent.

Fulham left-back Joe Bryan is another player Southampton want to sign, but they face competition from Watford.

