Championship fans tell us their January transfer window wishes

We asked fans from every Sky Bet Championship club to tell us their January transfer window wishes.

A supporter from each of the 24 second-tier clubs joined us on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast to tell us which player their club needs to keep hold of, and who their ideal signing would be...

Carlo van de Watering, @RedsReport_

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Alex Mowatt is a player at the top of his game. He is the heartbeat of this team on and off the pitch and leads by example.

Who would your ideal signing be?

An experienced centre-back to help our inexperienced defence. Mark Beevers doesn't fit Barnsley's 'signing criteria' but could prove to be the missing link

Joe Lombardi, @BrummieJoeHD

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We can't afford to lose Jude Bellingham. He is the player that keeps us ticking in midfield and at just 16-years-old, will only get better.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love us to sign striker Matej Vydra from Burnley. We are crying out for a goalscorer and he would be the answer.

Mike Delap, BRFCS Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Central midfielder Lewis Travis is by far the best midfielder we have and given our recent raft of injuries, is even more vital to the cause than ever. He can score. He can tackle. He pops up everywhere.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Peterborough attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison. In the absence of the long-term injured Bradley Dack, he potentially provides all the tools needed to unlock a defence.

Gary Paul, Beesotted Blog and Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Striker Ollie Watkins has adapted well to playing in a more central role and as a result is the joint-top scorer in the Championship with 18 goals. His versatility in playing in all three forward positions will be vital in the season run-in.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Striker Ivan Toney from Peterborough would free up Watkins to fulfil other roles should the need arise, although he might cost a lot to get from the Posh.

Stanley Hughes, One Stream In Bristol Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

City need to ensure that we don't lose Josh Brownhill this window. He is our captain and a brilliant all-round midfielder.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love to sign someone like Scott Hogan from Aston Villa. Ever since Benik Afobe got injured, we have missed a striker who can make runs in behind.

Tomas Taylor, Sport Addict Corner

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We have to do everything to keep Lee Tomlin. He is without a doubt our best player. We rely so much on him for goals and more.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love to sign Kieffer Moore from Wigan. He is strong in the air and with service from our wingers, he would be great for us.

Martin Adkins, @se7pod

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

It is an obvious one but we must keep striker Lyle Taylor. He scores goals and he sets up goals. That is what we are lacking at the moment.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Centre-half Jake Cooper from Millwall. We are desperate for a dominant centre half and Jake is exactly that. We are conceding too many soft goals from set-pieces and he will help stop that.

Chris Parsons, Steve Bloomer's Washing podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Midfielder Duane Holmes is one of our most consistent performers. He is quick on the ball, breaks the lines and can play across the middle.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Our main target is Filip Benkovic from Leicester and he would be perfect. A young, promising international defender who would provide vital extra quality at centre-back.

Farrell Monk, @FulhamishPod

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Aleksandar Mitrovic is our sole striker and key to our attacking play - scoring almost half of our goals. He bullies opponents and is an excellent foil for his team-mates.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love Fulham to be adventurous and go for Rochdale's attacking right-back Luke Matheson. A future star who could provide further energy down that flank.

Richard Kosmala, Takes That Chance Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We must not lose fox-in-the-box centre forward Karlan Grant. He has 12 goals so far this season, can play out wide, is 22 years old and can only improve. Irreplaceable.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen has it all - he can play everywhere. We are absolutely desperate for a winger. With him in your side, assists and goals are guaranteed in the Championship. He is a right pain to come up against.

Bobbi Hadgraft, @bobbihadg

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Right-winger Jarrod Bowen, whose name is thrown around every window. With 16 goals, he is an asset we can't afford to lose just yet.

Who would your ideal signing be?

A dream signing for any City fan would be striker Abel Hernandez. Our current forwards haven't been prolific and he is a cult hero in Hull. Happy to settle with Martin Samuelsen though.

Joe Wainman, All Leeds TV

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We have to ward off any interest in defensive midfielder Kalvin Philips. He is the best English player in his position and is integral to how we play.

Who would your ideal signing be?

We need to sign striker Che Adams from Southampton. He knows where the back of the net is and we are lacking goals right now.

Lewis Williams, We are Luton Town

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

The player we cannot afford to lose is striker James Collins. His goals are vital for us to stay up this season.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love Luton to sign centre half Bailey Wright from Bristol City. An experienced Championship player who can lead us to safety.

Andy Roberts, Smoggy Scholars Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We need to keep hold of midfielder Jonny Howson. His versatility is a bonus to our small squad and brings experience to a young group.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love to sign Burnley's Ben Gibson. We desperately need a centre-back, he knows the club and would fit in alongside Dael Fry or Daniel Ayala.

Ryan Loftus​​​​​​​, Achtung! Millwall Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We have to hold onto Jed Wallace. The right winger has been our best player this year and is central to our attacking play.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love to sign Matej Vydra from Burnley. He is a proven Championship goalscorer who previously excelled under Gary Rowett at Derby.

Greg Mitchell, Forza Garibaldi

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Without a doubt Brice Samba in goal. He has been unbelievable and the best goalkeeper I've seen here since Mark Crossley. He has saved us so many points.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would go for Glenn Murray from Brighton. He is a proven goalscorer, he might not have the stamina he had but he could really do a job for us and give Lewis Grabban some much-needed support.

Jake Oates, From the Finney​​​​​​​

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

The club needs to resist any bids for central midfielder Ben Pearson. He is the heartbeat of our team and is simply Premier League quality.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Jordan Hugill from West Ham would be perfect. Currently on loan at QPR but he knows our system. The manager is a fan and he has got goals in him, which is what we lack at the moment.

Paul Finney, Open All R's Podcast​​​​​​​

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Clearly the player we want to keep is Ebere Eze. However, I am concerned we may lose Bright Osayi-Samuel as he has had some outstanding performances as of late.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Lawrence Shankland from Dundee United. A really good poacher in the box - scoring 26 goals this season. Exactly what we need.

Becka Ellen, @thetilehurstend

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We must keep hold of midfielder John Swift to carry on our charge up the table. He has scored five goals, assisted seven this season and has been vital to our recent run of form.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would like to see us re-sign striker Glenn Murray from Brighton. He knows this league well and with the recent injury to Lucas Joao, we need to strengthen our striking options.

Victoria Wood, The Wednesday Week Podcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We cannot afford to lose Barry Bannan as he is crucial to the way we play. Don't get me wrong, when he has a bad day it all falls apart. But when he is on form, he's a star.

Who would your ideal signing be?

We need to bring in a decent striker who can net goals for us. The dream would be Conor Wickham from Crystal Palace but that is highly unlikely.

Ben Rowley, The YYY-Files

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

We need to tie striker Tyrese Campbell down to a long-term deal. His natural ability and encouraging potential means he could be a massive part of Stoke's future.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Signing James Justin on loan from Leicester City could be the answer to our lack of energy and attacking threat from the full-back positions.

Thomas Morgan, @TotalSwans_TV​​​​​​​

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

There is no way we can afford to lose winger Andre Ayew in this transfer window. He is Premier League quality and a constant goal threat.

Who would your ideal signing be?

I would love for us to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who we currently have on loan. He commands the defence and is a real shot-stopper.

Shin, Apna Albion

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

Winger Grady Diangana has been pivotal to our team's attacking play and formation. He has been out injured recently - and suffered a relapse in his return against Stoke - and this has coincided with our dip in form.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Striker Che Adam's on loan from Brighton could help us secure promotion. He is a proven Championship goalscorer and doesn't seem to have settled there since his move.

Adam Pendlebury, @PWUPodcast

Who does your club need to keep hold of?

England Under-18s striker Joe Gelhardt. He hasn't started a first-team game yet but he has class. Premier League clubs are interested. To lose him would impact on morale.

Who would your ideal signing be?

Striker Jordan Rhodes. We need an experienced goalscorer as we are clearly lacking in that department. However, it may be difficult financially to make the deal happen.