Matt Cash: Sheffield United set to see £10m bid rejected by Nottingham Forest

Matt Cash has made 141 appearances for Forest

Sheffield United are preparing to make an offer for Nottingham Forest defender Matt Cash - said to be around £10m - and is expected to be rejected.

The Championship club, who just missed out on a play-off place last season, are hoping to secure closer to £15m for the impressive right-back.

A Blades player could also be used in the deal to help it get over the line.

The 22-year-old was a target for Premier League clubs in January including West Ham, who bid £12m plus add-ons, Southampton and AC Milan - but none could agree a deal with Forest.

Cash stayed and finished the season with 42 appearances and three goals as Forest finished seventh and missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.

Cash, who can also play on the right-hand side of midfield or right wing, has scored 16 goals in 141 appearances since breaking through from the Forest academy, and amid a spell on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.