Matty Cash: Aston Villa agree fee with Nottingham Forest for right-back
Nottingham Forest could receive up to £16m for highly-rated defender Cash
Last Updated: 02/09/20 2:46pm
Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth £14m plus add-ons with Nottingham Forest for right-back Matty Cash.
Villa had seen three previous bids rejected for 23-year-old Cash, with Forest unwilling to let him go for less than what they considered to be his market value.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Summer transfer window - latest done deals
- Sign up for Sky Sports | PL ins and outs
Cash is keen to make the step up into the Premier League, which looks to have helped finally push the deal through.
He trained with Forest on Wednesday morning but will undergo a medical with Villa before the weekend.
Sheffield United and West Ham both made bids for the defender earlier this summer, while Southampton and Serie A side AC Milan had also maintained an interest in the player.
Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest just failed to make the Championship play-offs.
Transfer Centre LIVE!
All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.
The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.
A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.