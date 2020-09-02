Matty Cash: Aston Villa agree fee with Nottingham Forest for right-back

Matty Cash featured in 41 matches for Nottingham Forest last season

Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth £14m plus add-ons with Nottingham Forest for right-back Matty Cash.

Villa had seen three previous bids rejected for 23-year-old Cash, with Forest unwilling to let him go for less than what they considered to be his market value.

Cash is keen to make the step up into the Premier League, which looks to have helped finally push the deal through.

He trained with Forest on Wednesday morning but will undergo a medical with Villa before the weekend.

Sheffield United and West Ham both made bids for the defender earlier this summer, while Southampton and Serie A side AC Milan had also maintained an interest in the player.

Villa have agreed Cash fee at fourth attempt

Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest just failed to make the Championship play-offs.

