Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (5-4 pens): Spurs through to Carabao Cup quarter-finals on penalties after late equaliser

Tottenham beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after Erik Lamela's 83rd-minute equaliser saw the game end in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea went ahead after 19 minutes in a positive first half for them, with Timo Werner scoring his first goal for the club since his summer move, powering an effort past Hugo Lloris.

But Tottenham were vastly improved after the break and deserved their equaliser as Lamela swept home from debutant Sergio Reguilon's cross with just seven minutes to play, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

With the first nine players stepping up to score, it fell to Mason Mount for the visitors' fifth spot-kick but he pinged his effort wide off the crossbar, knocking Chelsea out despite leading the game for 83 minutes, and sending Tottenham into the quarter-finals.

How Spurs came from behind to beat Chelsea

Chelsea began brightly and made it count when Werner put the visitors ahead. Tottenham debutant Reguilon was beaten far too easily by his fellow Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta down the right flank, with the Chelsea captain cutting the ball back for Werner at the top of the area. The striker set himself up perfectly before firing a powerful effort into the bottom corner.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (7), Alderweireld (7), Dier (8), Tanganga (6), Aurier (7), Gedson (6), Ndombele (6), Sissoko (7), Reguilon (7), Bergwijn (6), Lamela (7).



Subs used: Hojbjerg (6), Kane (6), Moura (6).



Chelsea: Mendy (7), Azpilicueta (7), Zouma (7), Tomori (6), Chilwell (7), Jorginho (7), Kovacic (7), Hudson-Odoi (6), Mount (7), Werner (7), Giroud (6).



Subs used: Emerson (5), Kante (6), Abraham (6).



Man of the match: Eric Dier

Despite offering little in attack up to that point, Tottenham could have snuck home the equaliser just after. Gedson Fernandes pounced on a loose ball before driving into the area, but Kurt Zouma came across to make a well-time tackle - aided by new Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Their efforts saw the ball run away from Fernandes as he struggled to get back to his feet amid the tangle.

Mendy showed more of what he could do with 10 minutes of the half to play. Lamela turned well past Jorginho before striking, but the goalkeeper got down low to push the ball away with his foot. He then came out to collect a looping clearance from Fikayo Tomori.

It must have been some half-time team talk from Jose Mourinho as Tottenham were vastly improved after the break. Steven Bergwijn fired a warning shot inside four minutes as he lifted an effort over the crossbar. But the pick of the early chances came when debutant went up against debutant as Mendy palmed away a powerful effort from Reguilon at the near post.

Team news Sergio Reguilon made his Tottenham debut as Jose Mourinho made wholesale changes from the 1-1 draw with Newcastle. Only Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier kept their places.

There was also a Chelsea debut with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the XI. Ben Chilwell also made his first start at left-back while only Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Timo Werner kept their places from the side that drew 3-3 at West Brom.

The new Spurs signing then nodded wide as the half chances kept coming for both sides before Werner attempted to added a second to his tally but could only send a low drive straight into Lloris' hands. Callum Hudson-Odoi and substitute Harry Kane both skied efforts into the empty stands before Tottenham snatched a deserved equaliser.

Reguilon was involved in the attacking play once again, picking out Lamela towards the back post with a wonderful, floated cross. It was then an ultimately easy slotted finish from the midfielder with Emerson - who had replaced Ben Chilwell - unable to stop Lamela turning home.

With neither side able to find another in the final 10 minutes or so, the game was sent to penalties - quite the moment for Mendy on his debut. However, he was unable to be Chelsea's hero on the night with Tottenham scoring all five of their spot kicks.

It then fell to 21-year-old Mount to send the shootout to sudden death, but he pinged his kick onto the crossbar before it flew wide, sealing Chelsea's exit from the Carabao Cup.

Man of the match - Eric Dier

4:41 Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham side were phenomenal as they beat Chyelsea to progress in the Carabao Cup

Dier was one of only two players to keep their places from the draw with Newcastle just over 48 hours ago and showed no ill effects after being controversially penalised for handball late in the game.

He completed 42 of his 48 passes at a rate of 87.5 per cent and made four clearances as Tottenham recovered from a slow start.

Dier was praised by his manager after the game with Jose Mourinho telling Sky Sports: "What Eric Dier did is not normal and I have to praise him in a special way. The football authorities have so many rules at the moment but it should be forbidden for a player to play two matches at this intensity in 48 hours.

"The Newcastle match was a Premier League match, and this one was a match at Premier League level. It is not human what Eric Dier did."

There was also a comical call of nature for Dier as he sped off down the tunnel in the second half - pursued by a storming Mourinho - but he soon came back out to finish the game and score in the penalty shootout

The manager added: "He had to go! But I was just trying to put pressure on him to have him back for the rest of the game. He was a great example for everybody playing these two matches."

Opta stats

2:14 Chelsea's Frank Lampard says there are positives he can take despite defeat to Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Jose Mourinho has progressed from 26 of his 31 League Cup ties, with this the first time he has ever progressed via a penalty shootout in the competition, losing his previous three.

Jose Mourinho has faced Frank Lampard four times without winning in his managerial career (D2 L2) - twice as many as he has faced any other manager without registering at least one win.

Only Robert Lewandowski (56), Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo (40 each) have score more goals among players in Europe's top five leagues in all competitions since August 2019 than Timo Werner (35).

Erik Lamela has been directly involved in six goals in his last four League Cup starts for Tottenham (3 goals, 3 assists).

What's next?

It is a quick turnaround for Tottenham, who will host Maccabi Haifa in their Europa League play-off match on Thursday (kick-off 8pm), before travelling to Jose Mourinho's former side Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

For Chelsea, they are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace (kick-off 12.30pm).