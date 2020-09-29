Heung-Min Son: Jose Mourinho expects Tottenham forward to return after international break

Jose Mourinho expects Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son to return from his hamstring injury following the upcoming international break.

Son was substituted at half-time during Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Sunday, after which the Spurs head coach said the South Korea forward would be "out for a while".

3:29 Highlights from the Carabao Cup fourth-round match between Tottenham and Chelsea

Spurs are facing a congested schedule to start the 2020/21 season, with the campaign being condensed due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A much-changed Tottenham side beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday, and Mourinho gave an update on Son's condition afterwards, during which he looked to warn international managers over his other members of his squad.

Image: Son scored four goals in Spurs' win over Southampton

"I expect to have him back after the international period and you give me the opportunity to speak about it," Mourinho said.

"I hope the national team coaches they have their data and they realise how many minutes Tottenham players have played this week and I hope they care about the players and they protect them because Tottenham players this week they have an incredible amount of minutes and work and it's very, very dangerous."

Spurs' victory over Chelsea was the second of four matches in eight days for Mourinho's side, with a Europa League qualifier to come against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday, before a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League

Had Tottenham's third-round Carabao Cup tie against Leyton Orient not been called off last Tuesday, this would have been a second successive week with the same fixture pattern

Spurs are also currently without Gareth Bale, who is recovering from a knee injury having returned to the Premier League following a seven-year spell with Real Madrid.

Mourinho will hope to have both Son and Bale available when Tottenham return to Premier League action after the international break against West Ham on the weekend of the 17-18 October.