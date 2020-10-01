Champions League draw: Man Utd face PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo meets Lionel Messi

Manchester United will play Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face off as Barcelona meet Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been handed a tough draw on their return to the competition, with Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir the final side in their group.

Liverpool also face a difficult task, with Dutch champions Ajax and last season's quarter-finalists Atalanta joining them in Group D along with Midtjylland.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, beaten in last season's quarter-finals, have been drawn against Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille.

While Chelsea will play Europa League winners Sevilla, Russian side Krasnodar and debutants Rennes in Group E.

Holders Bayern Munich play Atletico Madrid in Group A, while Juventus' and Barcelona meet in the blockbuster tie in Group G that sees Ronaldo face Messi for the first time since he left Real Madrid.

The draw, which also saw Real Madrid and Inter Milan paired in Group B, was switched to a behind-closed-doors event in Geneva due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said hosting the event in its original venue in the Greek capital Athens would "violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events" in the country.

Champions League draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

When does the football start?

The group stages get underway in the week of October 19, with six rounds of group games running through to mid-December.

Matchday 1: October 20/21

Matchday 2: October 27/28

Matchday 3: November 3/4

Matchday 4: November 24/25

Matchday 5: December 1/2

Matchday 6: December 8/9

Whoever is lucky enough to go all the way will go head to head at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul - where Liverpool beat AC Milan back in 2005 - on May 29.