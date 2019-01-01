Champions League Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Bet
More from Football
Seasons Competitions Teams Add to calendar Sky Bet

September 2019

Wednesday 18th September

Club Brugge 0 0 17:55 Galatasaray
Home 11/10 3/2 Away 4/1
Olympiakos FC 2 2 17:55 Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Juventus
Home 11/8 2/1 Away 23/10
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 20:00 Lokomotiv Moscow
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda
Home 1/12 9/1 Away 25/1
Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 20:00 Atalanta
Home 5/2 5/2 Away 21/20
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Home 21/20 13/5 Away 9/4
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 20:00 Manchester City
Home 7/1 4/1 Away 4/11

October 2019

Tuesday 1st October

Atalanta 0 0 17:55 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid 0 0 17:55 Club Brugge
Crvena Zvezda 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC
Galatasaray 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus 0 0 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich

Wednesday 2nd October

Genk 0 0 17:55 Napoli
Slavia Prague 0 0 17:55 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Lille 0 0 20:00 Chelsea
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
RB Leipzig 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Valencia 0 0 20:00 Ajax
Zenit St. Petersburg 0 0 20:00 Benfica

Tuesday 22nd October

Atletico Madrid 0 0 17:55 Bayer Leverkusen
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 17:55 Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Galatasaray 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Juventus 0 0 20:00 Lokomotiv Moscow
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Atalanta
Olympiakos FC 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda

Wednesday 23rd October

Ajax 0 0 17:55 Chelsea
RB Leipzig 0 0 17:55 Zenit St. Petersburg
Benfica 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Genk 0 0 20:00 Liverpool
Inter Milan 0 0 20:00 Borussia Dortmund
Lille 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 20:00 Napoli
Slavia Prague 0 0 20:00 Barcelona

November 2019

Tuesday 5th November

Barcelona 0 0 17:55 Slavia Prague
Zenit St. Petersburg 0 0 17:55 RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Ajax
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Genk
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Napoli 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Valencia 0 0 20:00 Lille

Wednesday 6th November

Bayern Munich 0 0 17:55 Olympiakos FC
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 17:55 Juventus
Atalanta 0 0 20:00 Manchester City
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Crvena Zvezda 0 0 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Galatasaray

Tuesday 26th November

Galatasaray 0 0 17:55 Club Brugge
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 17:55 Bayer Leverkusen
Atalanta 0 0 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb
Crvena Zvezda 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich
Juventus 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Olympiakos FC

Wednesday 27th November

Valencia 0 0 17:55 Chelsea
Zenit St. Petersburg 0 0 17:55 Lyon
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Borussia Dortmund
Genk 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Lille 0 0 20:00 Ajax
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Napoli
RB Leipzig 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Slavia Prague 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan

December 2019

Tuesday 10th December

Napoli 0 0 17:55 Genk
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 17:55 Liverpool
Ajax 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Benfica 0 0 20:00 Zenit St. Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Lille
Inter Milan 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Lyon 0 0 20:00 RB Leipzig

Wednesday 11th December

Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 17:55 Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 17:55 Atalanta
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 20:00 Juventus
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Club Brugge 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Olympiakos FC 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Galatasaray

©2019 Sky UK