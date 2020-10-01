Ben Chilwell: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard a 'big influence' in move to club

Ben Chilwell admits Frank Lampard was a big influence on him joining the Chelsea, having idolised the former midfielder growing up.

Chilwell had been a long-term target for Lampard and, after his move from Leicester this summer, the 23-year-old says he could never have imagined playing under his current manager when he used to watch him as a child.

"I used to watch England play in the international breaks and, when I was younger, it was more just enjoying watching them," said Chilwell.

"They had a lot of great players, including the gaffer, but it never crossed my mind that I might play under him in the future!

"I used to enjoy watching him play, he was a great footballer and that was obviously a big reason for me coming here, playing under someone I idolised, watched and respected growing up."

Chilwell has also been in contact with Chelsea legend Ashley Cole since his move to west London. The left-back made over 200 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and Premier League, and Chilwell aims to follow in his footsteps.

"Coming to Chelsea, as well as talking to the manager, a big factor for me was Ashley Cole, seeing the career he had here. I want to emulate that," he said.

"To have someone like that who's played for Chelsea and English, it was important for me. I spoke to my agent because I was quite keen to meet him and get to know him, pick his brains about what Chelsea means to him as a club and how he reached the success he reached here.

"Like I said, I was quite keen to have that chat with Frank to find out stuff like that too. I'm going to work as hard as I can over the next few years to emulate what he's done here."

'Players and coaches a recipe for success'

Chilwell is one of eight new signings brought to the club my Lampard this summer and there have been fears about their lack of cohesion after an uninspired start to the season.

They have conceded six goals in three league games so far this campaign, but Chilwell insists that they have been working hard in training to build relationships off the pitch and eliminate mistakes on it.

He said: "With the players we've brought in and the coaching staff here, I think it's a good recipe for things that can happen this season

"We're working a lot on the training pitch, defensively, in terms of conceding less goals from set pieces and open play.

"We're working hard on that and hopefully when we build that team chemistry a bit more over the next few weeks and everyone trains more together, it should start to gel nicely."