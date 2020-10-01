England squad: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka and Harvey Barnes earn first senior call-ups

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka and Harvey Barnes have been handed their first senior England call-ups, while Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden have been dropped.

After hitting a career-best 15 goals last term, Calvert-Lewin's impressive start to the new campaign has propelled Everton to three wins from three in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is the Premier League's joint-leading goalscorer with five, and also scored a hat-trick for the Toffees in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over West Ham.

Saka, 19, has featured just three times for Arsenal during this campaign but broke into the first-team and impressed while playing at full-back for the Gunners last season.

Barnes meanwhile has helped Leicester to the top of the early Premier League table, with the 22-year-old scoring in the Foxes' win over Burnley.

As expected, Southgate has left out Greenwood and Foden after the pair were sent home from Iceland last month for breaching coronavirus protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been recalled, after he was dropped from the last squad following his convictions for assault and attempted bribery in a Greek court, which he has since appealed with the convictions nullified ahead of a full retrial.

Having handed first-time call-ups to six players for last month's matches, Southgate has a more experienced squad this time, with fit-again Ben Chilwell, Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford returning to the fold.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also named in the squad despite picking up an injury issue in the Reds' win over Chelsea.

England have three home games during this international break, including Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark and a friendly against Wales.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Nick Pope (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harvey Barnes (Leicester), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Speaking after Everton's win on Wednesday, Calvert-Lewin said it would be a "dream come true" to represent England.

He has benefitted from being the focal point in an attacking trident involving Richarlison and James Rodriguez - and the England manager will be encouraged by Ancelotti's tactical alteration to a 4-3-3 system that can similarly be deployed by the national team.

Calvert-Lewin became the first player to score in each of Everton's first three Premier League games in a single campaign since Steven Naismith in 2014/15 - and with the Wales friendly and Denmark encounter straddling the Belgium showdown, Southgate has the chance to try out a functioning Plan B in the event of Harry Kane's absence.

Speaking on the Kings of the Premier League show, which will return to screens this Friday on Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm, Jamie Carragher said: "There isn't much competition with Harry Kane for the actual centre-forward spot. There are a lot of wide forwards, when you think of Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho.

"But, in terms of real strikers, now Jamie Vardy has retired from international duty, you look at Danny Ings, maybe Tammy Abraham - they've had sniffs with England before, but Calvert-Lewin is as good as those two.

"He's been outstanding and had a great start. Carlo Ancelotti has had some of the best strikers in world football at times. He's put his faith in Calvert-Lewin and it's paying off. I'm a big fan."

