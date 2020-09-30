Eden Hazard: Real Madrid star doubtful for Belgium fixtures

Hazard could miss Nations League match against Gareth Southgate's side on October 11 and fixture with Iceland three days later

Wednesday 30 September 2020 16:22, UK

Eden Hazard was an unused substitute during Belgium&#39;s opening two Nations League fixtures
Belgium captain Eden Hazard is a major doubt for his side's upcoming Nations League game against England after suffering a muscle injury in training with Real Madrid.

In an announcement confirming the injury on Wednesday, Real did not give details of how long they expect Hazard to be out for but reports in the Spanish press suggest the 29-year-old could be absent for up to a month.

A Real Madrid statement said: "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Hazard had been named on Wednesday morning in Roberto Martinez's 33-man squad for Belgium's three matches during the international break. They play a friendly against Ivory Coast on October 8 before Nations League fixtures against England and Iceland.

Eden Hazard has struggled to replicate his Chelsea form since moving to Real Madrid
Martinez says no player in his squad will play all three games due to the volume of club matches at the start of the season.

There is a large Premier League contingent in Martinez's squad, with Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemens, Dennis Praet, Divock Origi, Leandro Trossard, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke all selected.

Hazard, who has struggled with injuries since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea last summer, had been in line to make his first club appearance of the season against Real Valladolid on Wednesday evening.

Hazard made just 22 appearances and scored only one goal in his debut campaign with Real, during which he required surgery on a broken foot.

Belgium are top of Nations League Group 2 after September victories over Denmark and Iceland. England are second on four points having faced the same opposition.

