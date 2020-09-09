England to play New Zealand at Wembley in November

Gareth Southgate's England welcome New Zealand to Wembley on November 12

England will play a friendly match against New Zealand at Wembley on November 12.

The match will be the third meeting of the two sides and will serve as a warm-up for the Three Lions' Nations League games away to Belgium on November 15 and home to Iceland on November 18.

In keeping with current guidelines, the game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, although in a statement, the Football Association said they are "committed to working with the Government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible."

England's two previous games against New Zealand came as part of a 1991 summer tour.

Under Graham Taylor, they won 1-0 on June 3 in Auckland thanks to Gary Lineker's late goal before a 2-0 success five days later in Wellington courtesy of goals from Stuart Pearce and David Hirst.

The Three Lions returned to action this month with a win in Reykjavik over Iceland before drawing 0-0 with Denmark in Copenhagen, their first fixtures since November 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.