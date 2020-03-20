Everton transfer news and rumours

Everton are interested in Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes - Everton are interested in the Lille defender. The 22-year-old is among the list of primary targets Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring to Goodison Park this summer. (Liverpool Echo, March 20)

Jose Callejon - Everton will be looking to sign a right-winger in the summer and Napoli's Callejon could be an option (The Athletic, March 20)

Callejon is out of contract this summer, and his agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told Sevilla ABC: "Napoli president De Laurentiis has always wanted to renew his contract. We are grateful for the interest shown towards Jose. At this time there is no agreement, the two positions are very respectable and there has never been a discussion of any kind between the parties. There is mutual affection. We'll see."

Jose Callejon has been linked to a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Marash Kumbulla - The young centre-back has attracted interest from Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea but it is believed it would take around £25m for Hellas Verona to part ways with the player (Corriere di Verona, March 20)

Cengiz Under - Everton are interested in signing AS Roma star forward Under according to reports from Italy. The Toffees are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old (Gazzetta Di Parma, March 19)

Calciomercato claim Roma are prepared to accept £37m for Under this summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Everton have been linked with the AC Milan goalkeeper, who is set to enter the final year of contract (Gazzetta dello Sport, March 19)

Lorenzo Pellegrini - Everton and Inter Milan are reportedly looking to exploit a £27m release clause in Pellegrini's Roma contract. The 23-year-old has asked for a substantial increase in wages which would see him earn £3.2m a season (Calciomercato, March 17)

The latest players linked with an Everton exit…

Everton will once again look to offload Oumar Niasse this summer

Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina, Luke Garbutt and Shani Tarashaj - Everton are set to slash their wage bill by releasing four players this summer. Niasse, Martina, Garbutt and Tarashaj are heading for the Goodison Park exit door (Liverpool Echo, March 20)

Luke Garbutt - the 26-year-old will leave Everton this summer, as his £28,000-a-week contract is due to expire. Leeds could bring him back to Elland Road (The Boot Room, March 20)

The latest Everton contract talk…

Long-serving full-back Leighton Baines could be in line for a new contract

Leighton Baines - Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to keep Baines at the club due to his experience and leadership. The 35-year-old's current deal expires at the end of this season (The Athletic, March 20)

