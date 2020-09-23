Tom Davies: Southampton interested in Everton midfielder

Tom Davies has featured twice for Everton this season

Southampton are interested in signing Everton's Tom Davies.

The Saints would prefer to take the 22-year-old on loan with an option to buy, while Everton, at the moment, would rather sell.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park following the arrivals of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Davies has played two games for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, starting in the 3-0 victory against Salford in the Carabao Cup last week which has set up a third-round tie with Fleetwood on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

A product of the Everton academy, Davies made his senior debut for the club in a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Goodison Park in 2016.

Lazio hoping to close loan deal for Hoedt

Lazio are hoping to close an initial loan deal for Wesley Hoedt to return from Southampton.

They want to include an option to buy the Dutchman, who has two years left on his contract and spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp, for £4.6m (€5m).

Sky Sports News reported this week that Saints are open to Hoedt leaving the club.

Southampton are open to allowing Wesley Hoedt to leave the club

The 26-year-old arrived at St Mary's from Lazio in 2017 but has not been part of Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans since the Austrian took over as manager in December 2018.

Southampton are also open to offers for Sofiane Boufal and Guido Carrillo, with Boufal gaining interest from France.

Meanwhile, Saints are keen for goalkeeper Angus Gunn to find a new club for more game-time, preferably on loan, after dropping behind Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster to third-choice.

